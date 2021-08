The Violin Channel, in conjunction with Deutsche Grammophon, is this week giving away five personally autographed copies of VC Artist Bomsori Kim's "Violin on Stage" CD. "I always think that instruments, especially the violin, should be trying to sing like the human voice — while dance should be about the pulse of our heartbeat," Bomsori told the Violin Channel. "These two elements cannot be neglected or separated and are the most essential components in music for me."