Welcome to Byrdie's new series, Level Up, where Byrdie's SVP and GM Leah Wyar shines a light on some of the smartest, most successful leaders in the beauty, wellness, and style industries. While climbing up the career ladder looks different for everyone, those near the top usually share one common strength: management, not just of their direct reports, but of those above them as well. But management—in all its forms—is one of the hardest skills to master and can take years of practice. The intent of our three-question column? To skip the small talk and surface the skills and practices to level up your most successful self.