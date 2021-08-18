Wish Granted! Disney Genie Service Will Plan Your Perfect Day at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

This fall, the Disney Genie is coming out of the lamp and making magic at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. As first revealed during the Parks and Resorts panel at D23 Expo 2019, Disney Genie is a complimentary and convenient new digital service designed to create your best Disney day. Wishing planning was easier? Wishing for more flexibility? Wishing for better tools to help you make the most of your visit? You’ve never had a friend like Disney Genie, who is here to make all of that happen—and more! This cool new technology will guide you through your favorite Disney parks with all the expert tips and magic moments that help take the guesswork out of “what’s next.”