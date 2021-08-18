New Cuban Decree Tightens Controls on Social Media, Sparking Outrage

If you feel like you're met with a lot of anger and vitriol every time you open up your social media apps, you're not imagining it: A new study shows how these online networks are encouraging us to express more moral outrage over time. What seems to be happening is that the likes, shares and interactions we get for our outpourings of indignation are reinforcing those expressions. That in turn encourages us to carry on being morally outraged more often and more visibly in the future. What this study shows is that reinforcement learning is evident in the extremes of online political...