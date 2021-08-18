Cancel
Wesson Garden Club Announces Honor Yards for July

wessonnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn July, Wesson Garden Club recognized landscaping efforts in four categories, honoring Ricky and Addie Erwin at 10923 Church Street (town residential), Danny and Julie Lowery at 4147 Highway 51 North (rural residential), David and Amanda Cliburn at 1024 Case Road (rural residential), City Hall at 1011 Spring Street (organizational), Hank and Paula Smith at 1034 Church Street (patriotic special) and Mike and Nancy King at 10041 Sylvarena Road (patriotic design). The awards, based on maintenance principles and elements of landscape design, seek to encourage ongoing beautification and cleanliness of the Wesson area and cultivate a citizenry that values and protects natural resources and assumes responsibility for enhancing the environment. The Garden Club's Yard of the Month awards honor landscapes during the spring, summer and fall.

