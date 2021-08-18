UNFI, RangeMe drive growth between retailers and suppliers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), today announced a new milestone expansion to its relationship with RangeMe, the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between over 200,000 suppliers and retailers. The evolved relationship between the companies, who have worked together for the past four years, enhances the ability for retailers and emerging suppliers to facilitate purchase orders directly on UNFI’s Easy Options platform through RangeMe.www.chaindrugreview.com
