Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

UNFI, RangeMe drive growth between retailers and suppliers

By Chain Drug Review
chaindrugreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. – United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), today announced a new milestone expansion to its relationship with RangeMe, the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between over 200,000 suppliers and retailers. The evolved relationship between the companies, who have worked together for the past four years, enhances the ability for retailers and emerging suppliers to facilitate purchase orders directly on UNFI’s Easy Options platform through RangeMe.

www.chaindrugreview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unfi#Unfi#United Natural Foods Inc#Easy Options#Ecrm#Founder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Retailandnowuknow.com

Potatoes USA Unveils Category Growth at Retail

DENVER, CO - The potato category serves as a bellwether of change in the produce aisle, and as such, we should be keeping a close eye on the market to keep pace with evolving demand. Potatoes USA has us covered, recently releasing a report to outline movement across the potato category this past year.
Retailsecuritymagazine.com

New survey reveals online fraud disconnect between retailers and shoppers

New U.S. and European data released by Riskified reveals a stark disconnect between retailers and shoppers on the matter of online shopping fraud. The research, which comprised 4,000 consumers and 400 retailers across the U.S., UK, France and Germany highlights how widespread online retail fraud is, the extent of its enduring financial impact and how it’s perceived in the eyes of shoppers versus retailers.
Retailandnowuknow.com

United Natural Foods, Inc. Expands RangeMe Partnership to Drive Buy-to-Supply Growth; Tom Kraus and Nicky Jackson Share

PROVIDENCE, RI - A strong tie between the buy- and supply-sides is essential to success in this industry. Looking to streamline these relationships, United Natural Foods, Inc. has expanded its partnership with RangeMe, which streamlines new product discovery between over 200,000 suppliers and retailers. The companies have worked together for the past four years, and this expansion will enhance their ability to help facilitate purchase orders directly on UNFI’s Easy Options platform.
Providence, RISupermarket News

UNFI boosts product sourcing for smaller retail buyers

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is expanding its relationship with product discovery platform RangeMe to serve small and midsize business (SMB) customers. Suppliers will now be able use RangeMe to promote their products to SMB retail buyers and field purchase orders directly on UNFI’s Easy Options online portal, the Providence, R.I.-based distributor said late yesterday. Easy Options offers wholesale pricing on groceries, natural and organic foods, health and wellness products and other items to small brick-and-mortar and online retailers.
Retailaithority.com

InMarket Expands Its Curbside Solutions To Maximize Growth For Retail Partners

Brands can now target and engage audiences curbside and measure the success of their omnichannel marketing efforts across an integrated and unified offering. InMarket, the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, is expanding its Curbside solutions to help brands meet shifting consumer behavior in today’s evolving omnichannel environment. Designed to build smarter audiences, activate shoppers and measure real-time campaign success, InMarket’s Curbside solutions connect brands with shoppers at critical moments in the shopping journey. The expanded offering follows the general availability of InMarket’s Curbside Audiences across leading Data Management and Demand Supply Platforms earlier this month.
New York City, NYchaindrugreview.com

Omnichannel a key driver in Ahold Delhaize’s growth

ZAANDAM, The Netherlands — Foresight and adaptability have been two distinguishing characteristics of Ahold Delhaize since its formation in 2016, and those qualities continued to serve the retailer well in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, as it negotiated COVID-induced market changes around the world. During the three months, net revenue reached €18.6 billion, up 3% at constant exchange rates; operating income totaled €817 million; and, on a two-year basis, comparable sales, excluding gas, jumped 19.1% in the U.S. and 12.6% in Europe.
Retailchaindrugreview.com

Kevin O’ Leary, Wendy Liebmann and eight retailers among ECRM Global Market: Fall Experience presenters

CLEVELAND — ECRM announced on Thursday its stellar lineup of more than 25 presenters for its 2021 Global Market: Fall Experience, including keynotes from Kevin O’ Leary, “Mr. Wonderful” from Shark Tank and Wendy Liebmann from WSL Strategic Retail, as well as presentations from Bed, Bath & Beyond, CVS Health, The Giant Company, Peapod, Petco, Sam’s Club, Walgreens and Walmart.
Financial Reportscdcgamingreports.com

Record Q2 revenue drives growth at Aspire Global

Aspire Global reported a year-on-year increase in revenue and profit for the first half of its 2021 financial year after a record performance in the second quarter built on its growth in Q1. Revenue for the six months to 30 June amounted to €103.9m (£88.5m/$121.3m), up 34.2% from €77.4m in...
RetailLas Vegas Herald

Increasing Preference of Grocery Stores and Club Stores to Drive Retail Ready Trays Market Growth, Fact.MR Report

The growing globalization and urbanization has induced significant cultural changes in the lifestyle across the globe. Fast and busy lifestyle is creating the need for convenience and comfort in performing various tasks in the day-to-day life. Retail ready trays are a type of packaging trays that are directly taken from transportation to the retail outlets, which include pallets, crates, trays, etc. Retail ready packaging refers to ready-made packaging merchandised units that are comfortable to classify, easy to open, and can be put easily onto the shelf and then disposed of enabling optimization of shelf replenishment and increased visibility.
RetailThe Drum

The reinvention of retail and e-commerce: the divergence between convenience and luxury

In the post-lockdown context, e-commerce success is going to increasingly come from merging the best of both worlds of online and in-store customer experience. Brands will have to reinvent their bricks and mortar retail experiences, as well as create a virtual reflection of what customers expect when shopping in-store. What exactly this looks like will of course vary across different industries, for different products, and depending on core consumer groups.
EconomyInc.com

Driving Growth via Customer Connections

Isolation and social distancing during the pandemic made personal connections more important than ever. Savvy businesses took note, and many companies that put customer relationships first during lockdown thrived. Fortunately, their efforts were supported by established and emerging tools that helped them easily customize their interactions. Companies that used those...
RetailPosted by
WWD

China July Retail Sales Growth of 8.5% Disappoints

Click here to read the full article. SHANGHAI — July national retail sales in China grew 8.5 percent compared to a year ago, missing expectations as the Delta variant virus outbreak and flooding in Henan weighed on the economy. While it was a disappointing month — analyst consensus was for 11.4 percent growth — the numbers were still above 2019 levels. Total sales of consumer goods in July amounted to 3.5 trillion renminbi, up 7.2 percent compared to the same time two years ago.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway In July, apparel was up 7.5 percent but beauty sales...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Today In Retail: Adidas Offloads Reebok To Authentic Brands; Retail Jobs Evolve Amid Social Commerce Growth

In today’s top retail news, Reebok joins the burgeoning portfolio of brands that Authentic Brands Group has accumulated over the past several months, and South Korea’s Coupang looks toward continuing its expansion despite some criticism and regulatory trouble. Also, retail jobs are getting more digital as merchants embrace omnichannel and social commerce capabilities, and another retailer turns to artificial intelligence (AI) to help it optimize prices.
BusinessPosted by
Sourcing Journal

UK Retail Sales Might Still Be Strong, But Growth is Slowing

Apparel sales in the UK saw growth in July, but challenges such as rising inflation could stall spending and lead to slower retail sales. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RetailForexTV.com

Turkey Industrial Production, Retail Sales Growth Eases

Turkey’s industrial production and retail sales increased at a softer pace in June, data from Turkstat showed on Thursday. Industrial production increased 23.9 percent annually in June, after a 40.9 percent rise in May. Among the sub-sectors, mining and quarrying output increased 24.3 percent annually in June and manufacturing output...
RetailForexTV.com

UK Retail Sales Growth Moderates In July

UK retail sales continued to grow in July but the pace of growth slowed, the British Retail Consortium reported Tuesday. Total retail sales grew 6.4 percent on a yearly basis in July. At the same time, like-for-like sales were up 4.7 percent. The lifting of restrictions did not bring the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy