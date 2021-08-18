UNFI, RangeMe drive growth between retailers and suppliers

The growing globalization and urbanization has induced significant cultural changes in the lifestyle across the globe. Fast and busy lifestyle is creating the need for convenience and comfort in performing various tasks in the day-to-day life. Retail ready trays are a type of packaging trays that are directly taken from transportation to the retail outlets, which include pallets, crates, trays, etc. Retail ready packaging refers to ready-made packaging merchandised units that are comfortable to classify, easy to open, and can be put easily onto the shelf and then disposed of enabling optimization of shelf replenishment and increased visibility.