Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -Shinedown has just shared the trailer for their upcoming film ‘Attention Attention!’ In a release, “the forthcoming film brings to life the story of Shinedown’s acclaimed chart-topping album as it weaves its 14 songs into a provocative, visceral, and thought-provoking journey.” The visual companion to the album will be released on September 3 on digital and cable video on demand and pre-sale is now available. Shinedown’s 2018 album of the same name features the songs “Get UP,” “Monsters,” and the title track.