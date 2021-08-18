KPS3 Ranks on the 2021 Inc. 5000
NEW YORK – Inc. magazine today revealed that KPS3 is No. 4,335 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.www.nevadabusiness.com
