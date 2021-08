LA VACCINE STATUS - Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health announced the $1 million dollar grand prize cash winner and the last five $100,000 dollar college scholarship winners of the Shot At A Million campaign Friday. A retired school teacher from Bossier City, Janet Mann was the million dollar grand prize winner in the state's COVID-19 vaccine lottery designed as an incentive to boost vaccination rates. And to encourage more college students to get vaccinated, the Governor announced a new incentive campaign called “Shot for One-Hundred” as a huge percentage of Covid transmissions are among ages 18 to 29, which is also among the largest age group of unvaccinated adults.