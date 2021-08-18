Biden's Handling Of Afghanistan Has Angered Some Allies
The way the Biden administration left Afghanistan and the situation in Kabul has angered many U.S. allies. Now they're scrambling to evacuate their citizens and the Afghans who supported them.
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Comments / 0