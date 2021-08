This might have been asked before ? thought worth a starting a dialog about. If some states in the USA and even countries passed laws about knowing you have the virus and not disclosing is a crime . then would it not be such a leap that not getting vaccinated for covid and getting sick and surviving. should not that person be brought up on charges for reckless behavior or something for knowingly spreading a virus that they new could have been prevented with the vaccine . it is like they had a war on people with HIV . But not anyone else who has an illness . just showing the absurd way people with HIV have been treated and the way people with covid are getting away with causing others to get sick and dying from a virus that with a the vaccine might have prevented. I never heard of anyone being charged with spreading hep C. Viral discrimination and persecution.