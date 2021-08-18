Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Seattle Doctor Says Unvaccinated People Are Testing Healthcare Workers' Resiliency

Posted by 
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago

In Seattle, the reality of the current COVID-19 surge is pretty grim. With the delta variant everywhere, hospitals again are reaching their limits. Nonemergency surgeries are being put on hold. Well, we have been checking in on Washington periodically as the first state to confirm a case of the coronavirus back in January 2020. And we've been checking in with Dr. Sachita Shah. She's an emergency physician at Harborview Medical Center there in Seattle.

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
593
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Louise Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Resiliency#Seattle Doctor Says#Harborview Medical Center#Covid#American#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

American Hospital Association calls for withdrawal of OSHA's temporary COVID-19 standard for healthcare workers

Citing efforts already in place at hospitals, the American Hospital Association is urging the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to withdraw its COVID-19 emergency temporary standard for healthcare workers. An Aug. 20 letter from the association calls on OSHA to move forward with a withdrawal of the emergency temporary standard...
Health Servicesbloomberglaw.com

Nursing Homes Want Covid Testing Option for Unvaccinated Workers

The nursing home industry wants the Biden administration to fund Covid-19 testing for its unvaccinated workers to help avert sudden staffing shortages resulting from the new requirement that all facility employees get the jab. American Health Care Association President and CEO Mark Parkinson also called for the release of $3...
Texas StateLongview News-Journal

East Texas doctor says healthcare system is being overwhelmed

As Texas faces yet another surge in COVID-19, a local Emergency Room doctor is asking for the state’s financial help to address the dangerous staffing shortage, affecting Texas hospital capacity. Dr. Brad Robertson, a board-certified emergency room physician, said the healthcare system is being overwhelmed and frontline workers need help.
Odessa, TXPosted by
Odessa American

Volunteers offer support to healthcare workers

Despite Wednesday’s dreary conditions, matched by rising patient numbers at Medical Center Hospital, clergy and volunteers from local churches set out to make the day a little brighter for healthcare workers. During a shift change from about 6:45 a.m. to 7:15 a.m., a group of about 15 handed out snacks...
Worcester, MAWorcester Business Journal

Healthcare workers are burning out

Burnout is nothing new in the healthcare field, but a mental health crisis among healthcare workers may be leading to startling staffing shortages as a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic threatens to overburden hospitals again. A quarter of U.S. healthcare workers have considered leaving their job since the pandemic...
Louisville, KYwymt.com

Healthcare workers struggle with burnout, new study shows

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN) - As the Delta variant continues to fill hospitals, a new survey shows more than half of healthcare workers are experiencing burnout. It’s a growing problem many hospital administrators are trying to address as more clinicians leave their jobs. For many people, especially health care workers, the...
Ithaca, NYithaca.edu

Surveillance Testing for Unvaccinated Employees

Effective Monday, August 23, 2021, all Ithaca College employees working on campus during the upcoming semester are required to EITHER provide proof of vaccination OR undergo mandatory surveillance testing once per week in order to access campus, regardless of frequency. Vaccinated employees should upload their COVID-19 Vaccination Card HERE. Employees who are unvaccinated or have not submitted vaccine documentation to the Office of Human Resources must complete this testing at the Cayuga Health System (CHS) test site located at the Shops at Ithaca Mall. Appointments will be necessary. The mall testing site is open M-F 8:30am-4pm. Appointments can be made through workflow using the following form: https://ecm.ithaca.edu/wf/cayugahealth.php. Employees wishing to request an exemption due to medical reasons or sincerely held religious beliefs should contact their HR Business Partner.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy