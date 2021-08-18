Seattle Doctor Says Unvaccinated People Are Testing Healthcare Workers' Resiliency

Effective Monday, August 23, 2021, all Ithaca College employees working on campus during the upcoming semester are required to EITHER provide proof of vaccination OR undergo mandatory surveillance testing once per week in order to access campus, regardless of frequency. Vaccinated employees should upload their COVID-19 Vaccination Card HERE. Employees who are unvaccinated or have not submitted vaccine documentation to the Office of Human Resources must complete this testing at the Cayuga Health System (CHS) test site located at the Shops at Ithaca Mall. Appointments will be necessary. The mall testing site is open M-F 8:30am-4pm. Appointments can be made through workflow using the following form: https://ecm.ithaca.edu/wf/cayugahealth.php. Employees wishing to request an exemption due to medical reasons or sincerely held religious beliefs should contact their HR Business Partner.