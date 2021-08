More than a week after a deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti, thousands are in urgent need of medical and humanitarian aid. Today, I spoke with Rawan Hamadeh. She is part of the emergency response team in Haiti for the organization Project HOPE. She's in the southwestern city of Les Cayes, where relief workers are worried about potential outbreaks of cholera, malaria and a spike in COVID-19. There are damaged buildings, little access to clean water and few medical professionals to meet the needs.