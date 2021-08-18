Cancel
Iowa State

August 18: COVID-19 in Iowa Update

By Marissa Schwartz
cbs2iowa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Cases of COVID-19 in Iowa are rising. Newly released numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show there are currently 392,970 positive cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. That number is an increase of 5,697 cases over the last...

