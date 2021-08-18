Cancel
Idaho State

Idaho is Home to Three of The Most Expensive Small Towns in America

Idaho is actually home to not one, but three of America's most expensive small towns. Hailey, Idaho cracks the top 5 based on data provided by Lending Tree with a median home value of $413,700. Meanwhile, the median household income is only $54,987. Lending Tree attributes this to the fact that Hailey is a very popular vacation spot for affluent individuals who probably don't actually make the money locally but can afford to buy big wealthy homes in the area. Lending Tree reports that "these types of buyers drive up home prices and make housing difficult to afford for locals who are not high-income earners."

