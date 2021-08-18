Idaho is Home to Three of The Most Expensive Small Towns in America

Idaho has had a massive influx of people from all over moving here. Reasons vary for the incomers but it is safe to say they are coming for a better way of life. Since the stupid pandemic took over the states in early 2020 many peoples way of life was severely altered. With hundreds of thousands losing their jobs, their businesses, and even their homes. Americans were displaced and as a country we are trying to rebound as the second Delta surge pushes on. How are metros in Idaho doing to keep people above the poverty line?