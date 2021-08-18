224 2nd St, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085, USA
WOWZERS! Beautifully Updated and Restored Sheboygan Falls Home! Located less than ½ a block from River Park, this home features a westerly facing enclosed porch with a formal entry into the home. You’ll be impressed by the beautiful hardwood floors, original woodwork and great space throughout the home. The living room is connected to the formal dining room and there’s an adjacent renovated kitchen with appliances included. A great home office for the professional and a renovated ½ bath. The 2nd level has 3 spacious bedrooms and a stunning full bathroom with a shower over the tub. There’s a clean basement with great storage and a large, deep yard with a 1.5 car garage.www.pleasantviewrealty.com
