U.S. announces plans to offer boosters to all Americans starting in late September

Here’s what you need to know (so far) about the forthcoming mRNA booster shots. If you're already fully vaccinated with a double dose of either the Pfizer-BoiNTech or Modern vaccine, you could be receiving your third shot sooner than you think. Amid the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it will begin offering third doses of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to all individuals who have already received two shots. After studying the data, and considering the threat of the Delta variant as well as the expected reduction in immunity of the vaccine over time, top health officials have concluded that a third shot should be administered eight months after receiving the second dose of the vaccine in order to boost and optimize protection against the virus.