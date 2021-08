Master how to make homemade chocolate chip cookies that taste fresher and even more delicious than the kind you'd buy at a mall kiosk, bakery, and definitely superior to those sold on grocery store shelves. Here, you'll find our top tips from the Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen on how to bake chocolate chip cookies. We bet you have all of the ingredients to make chocolate chip cookies on hand already, so preheat the oven and let's get to it.