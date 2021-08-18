Cancel
Diablo 2 Resurrected will be a nostalgic treat for fans

By Mick Fraser
godisageek.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ll admit before I begin this that Diablo 2 is one of my favourite games, ever. It’s in my top 5, for sure, and took up a good portion of my late teens / early twenties. It was the game that ignited my love for dungeon crawlers. It’s the reason I fall so hard for looters even now. And so I was never going in to Diablo 2 Resurrected with an impartial attitude. That being said, it still surprised me in both negative and positive ways.

Related
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected Vs. Diablo 2 Original Graphics Comparison

Have you wondered how the remake of Diablo 2: Resurrected has progressed over at Activision Blizzard? Well, it seems that the game has advanced quite a bit, thanks to recent comparison footage revealed by YouTubers. Lots of bits and pieces have been reworked, including Cinematics and Core Gameplay Animations. Ultimate...
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected Open Beta weekend launches on August 20th

Blizzard has just announced that the Open Beta weekend for Diablo 2 Resurrected will begin on August 20th. During this weekend, all gamers will be able to download and play the game’s beta build. In Diablo 2 Resurrected Beta, players will face the minions of Hell as one of five...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected will lack several multiplayer options

Warcraft 3 Reforged was a disaster for many reasons but one of them was certainly the crippling changes to the way multiplayer worked and the removal of the original game along with the freedom it offered. Hopefully, Blizzard learned some lessons from that horrendous release but given the lack of...
Video Gamestechnewstoday.com

Diablo II Resurrected Review, Release Date, Gameplay

Diablo II Resurrected runs its Beta Access from August 13 to August 16. If you’re one of the people who bought the Early Access token, you’ve probably already played the game by the time you read this article. For the rest, here’s the question: should you care about Diablo II...
Video GamesNME

‘Diablo 2: Resurrected’ is the same ‘Diablo’ you remember, but with a beautiful coat of paint

Blizzard’s Diablo 2 was originally released in 2000. It has been fondly remembered by most ever since. As such, it’s no surprise that very little needed changing for Diablo 2: Resurrected. Vicarious Visions has done what it repeatedly does best. The studio took a classic game and created an up-to-date version that mirrors how players remember it in both form and function.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Does Diablo II: Resurrected beta progress carry over into the full game?

Gamers are justifiably very protective over their progress. Maybe it’s a side effect of growing up with memory cards that could be stolen or lost, or perhaps save file has been corrupted in your past. Whatever it is, losing progress in a game you have spent a lot of time in sucks. That being said, sometimes when a game is close to release and has a beta, they will allow you to bring that progress forward with you when the game comes out, so you don’t have to do things you did before in the beta. Will your progress in the Diablo II: Resurrected beta carry over into the full game?
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected “Failed to Authenticate” Error, explained

With another Diablo 2: Resurrected beta underway, players are already causing the servers to strain a little bit, resulting in some problems. In this guide, we will break down the Diablo 2: Resurrected “Failed to Authenticate” error, and explain if there is anything you can do to fix it. First...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Diablo II: Resurrected Will Give Controller Players A Fair Shot

In A Recent Blog Post, Blizzard Developers Highlighted Their Efforts To Balance Controller Play In Diablo II: Resurrected. Diablo II: Resurrected recently entered its Early Access and will soon enter its beta phases for all interested participants. The game will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, meaning that the developers at Blizzard Entertainment must try arduously to ensure a balanced, fair game for controller players. In a recent blog post, the developers gave some insight into how they are working with the controller, based on feedback during the Alpha stages.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Diablo II: Resurrected Beta Shows Remaster Taking Shape

Although nostalgia can sometimes cause us to look at things through rose-tinted glasses, it is inherently a double-edged sword when judging remasters. With Blizzard working to bring Diablo II: Resurrected to a new generation of gamers, the upcoming open beta period will be a great litmus test to see what works and what does not. We had an early opportunity to jump in and test things out for ourselves, and here are some thoughts about Diablo II: Resurrected in its current open beta state on PC.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Curious Expedition 2 review

Curious is an apt prefix for this oddball roguelike adventure, Curious Expedition 2. Set in a fictional 1886 and with a World’s Fair set to take place in three years, it is your job to visit a series of procedurally generated islands and procure treasures to serve as your prized exhibits. With a hand drawn art style that evokes Herge’s legendary Tintin series, you explore the hexagonally segmented, fog shrouded islands with an ever-evolving rag-tag party of characters that range from human adventurers to intelligent beasts.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

First Reviews: Psychonauts 2 - Raz is Back in Style

After more than 16 years since the release of the first Psychonauts, the sequel to the game is finally heading to PC and consoles. Fortunately, the first reviews clearly prove that it was worth the wait. For the players who love Psychonauts, a moment of truth is approaching: was it...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Destiny 2 Guide: Prophecy Dungeon

Destiny’s raids have always been the premium endgame activity. But they are not always accessible to all players as raids require a fireteam of 6 to tackle. This is where Dungeons come in. They are a good middle ground for something akin to mini-raids with 3 player activities and no matchmaking. Similar to Vault of Glass, which returned to the game in the Season of the Splicer, the Prophecy Dungeon is available to free-to-play players. For players who have not tried any of Destiny’s endgame, the Prophecy Dungeon is great place to start as it has a low recommended light level which is easily achievable.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Review

The history of games based on the Alien film franchise is spotty at best. The four-person arcade game was fun, and Aliens vs. Predator: Extinction was a blast. But for every good Alien game, there’s been a colossal disaster like Aliens: Colonial Marines, and that has left fans and gamers with trepidation every time a new game is announced. Developer Cold Iron Studios is now taking their swing at the franchise with Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and they connect where it counts, creating a massively fun and pulse-pounding co-op shooter that really nails the spirit of James Cameron’s Aliens — and the franchise as a whole.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Crazy co-op racing game Fling to the Finish goes into early access today

Daedalic Entertainment and SplitSide Games have announced that their quirky co-op racing game Fling to the Finish has launched into Early Access on PC today. Players can test their friendships with daring acrobatics and hilarious fails in this fast and crazy co-op racer. Check out the Early Access launch trailer...
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Podcast 457: Tales of Arise, Art of Rally, Scarlet Nexus

We’ve got a special guest making his long overdue podcast debut this week to talk about Art of Rally and Greak: Memories of Azur, but elsewhere, Adam Carroll has finally played Scarlet Nexus. Adam Cook is embargoed to the heavens, but thankfully Chris Hyde has been playing the Tales of Arise demo.

