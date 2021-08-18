Diablo 2 Resurrected will be a nostalgic treat for fans

Gamers are justifiably very protective over their progress. Maybe it’s a side effect of growing up with memory cards that could be stolen or lost, or perhaps save file has been corrupted in your past. Whatever it is, losing progress in a game you have spent a lot of time in sucks. That being said, sometimes when a game is close to release and has a beta, they will allow you to bring that progress forward with you when the game comes out, so you don’t have to do things you did before in the beta. Will your progress in the Diablo II: Resurrected beta carry over into the full game?