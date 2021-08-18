Disney World Makes Change to Face Mask Policy, Plus Transportation Face Mask Mandate Extended!
There are have been so many updates to face mask rules at all the Parks yet, and another one has been made at Disney World which will go into effect on Thursday, August 19. For a few months now face coverings have been optional for Guests in outdoor common areas, but now it seems that face coverings will also be optional for Guests on outdoor attractions, outdoor queue areas, and in outdoor theaters.thekingdominsider.com
Comments / 0