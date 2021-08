I'm pretty sure you got the alert on your phone this morning but if you didn't, August 17th is Black Cat Appreciation Day. This is not to be confused with the October 27th holiday of National Black Cat Day. What's the difference? No one knows but these little guys all deserve their day in the sun. But not too much sun. According to this Mental Floss article, when a black cat spends too much time in the sun, it can dye the pigments causing natural striping or spotting to occur. It's pretty complicated and you should check out the article for a complete explanation.