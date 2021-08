There's only one Barbie Roberts — or so we thought! In Mattel's Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams, an upcoming animated Netflix movie, there are two Barbies attending a summer performing-arts program in New York City, and it's the first time a new Barbie Roberts has ever been introduced. After meeting in the Big Apple, the duo become fast friends, but are competing against each other for the "coveted once-in-a-lifetime Spotlight Solo from Times Square," according to the movie's official description. The exclusive experience helps them both to learn that you should always strive to do your best and that sharing the spotlight can be a fun part of competition, too — all while showcasing that anyone can be a Barbie.