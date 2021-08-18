Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Loudoun United vs. Indy Eleven 2021: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch USL Championship online

By Black, Red United
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing two listless offensive performances, Loudoun United got the guns going again in the last month, but the defense became a problem in two late July games where they gave up eight total goals, and then they subsequently righted that ship, and have been playing more defensively sound games in their last two efforts, giving up one goal that went in off the goalpost in a 1-0 loss to the Charleston Battery. The week before that they held the Charlotte Independence scoreless, but the common thread in both is they failed to get on the scoreboard in that either, settling for a 0-0 draw.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usl Championship#Indy Eleven 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPGA Tour

How to watch Wyndham Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Sedgefield Country Club is the venue once again for the Wyndham Championship. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) The final event of the PGA TOUR Regular Season gets underway Thursday at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. Those looking to improve their places in the standings before the FedExCup Playoffs begin are Hideki Matsuyama, Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris and Tommy Fleetwood.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Leeds United: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, time

Last Season Records: Manchester United 22-6-10; Leeds United 18-15-5 The 2021-2022 Premier League season is here, and Manchester United and Leeds United will play their first match 7:30 a.m. ET on Aug. 14 at Old Trafford. Man United finished last year at 22-6-10 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. While Leeds United was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 18-15-5.
SoccerCBS Sports

Deportivo Alaves vs. Real Madrid: La Liga live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Matchday 1 in La Liga will see Real Madrid visit Deportivo Alaves on Saturday as they open up their domestic campaign. Los Blancos, after losing out on the league title last season to Atletico Madrid, hope to bounce back this season with the return of Carlo Ancelotti as manager. Deportivo Alaves, meanwhile, finished four points above relegation and are hoping to find some consistency in attack after averaging under a goal per game last season.
MLSPosted by
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (8/15/21)

The Portland Timbers look like they may have found themselves back on the right track following a convincing win last week, but a matchup against their bitter rivals - the Seattle Sounders - is a different kind of animal altogether. The Sounders are near the top of Major League Soccer’s Western Conference standings heading into this matchup and the Timbers are holding on to playoff contention for dear life. A win for Portland would be huge both for the team’s mentality, while a loss could do serious harm. So, which way will it go? This match kicks off live on Sunday, August 15, at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on FS1.
MLSatlutd.com

USL Championship names three Atlanta United 2 players to Team of the Week

The USL Championship announced Tuesday the Team of the Week for Week 17 of the 2021 regular season, which included Atlanta United 2 players Robbie Mertz, Phillip Goodrum and Caleb Wiley. ATL UTD 2 secured four points in two matches in Week 17. On Wednesday, Atlanta came back from a one-goal deficit twice to draw 2-2 versus OKC Energy FC. Then, on Saturday, Atlanta had a commanding 4-1 win over Sporting KC II to secure three points on the road.
Leesburg, VALoudoun Times.com

Offensive outburst leads Loudoun United past Indy Eleven

Samson Sergi scored two goals late in the first half to send Loudoun United FC on its way to a 4-1 victory over Indy Eleven on Wednesday night at Segra Field in Leesburg. Loudoun (3-14-1, 10 pts.) earned its second home win of the 2021 USL Championship season in dominant fashion -- scoring a season-high four goals.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

IndyCar at Gateway: How to watch, start times, TV info, schedules and streaming

IndyCar Gateway start times: The NTT IndyCar Series will wrap up its oval season Saturday night with the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway. There are 24 cars entered, including Tony Kanaan and Ed Carpenter making their final starts of 2021. Conor Daly will shift from the No. 20 of Ed Carpenter Racing to the No. 59 of Carlin.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Brentford vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

The new Premier League season gets underway this evening as Brentford host Arsenal. Competing in the top flight for the first time in 74 years, the Bees have bolstered their squad with the signings of Frank Onyeka and Kristoffer Ajer as the club tests its innovative methods against England’s best. Much of the responsibility for their success this season rests on the shoulders of striker Ivan Toney, whose 33 goals in the Championship last season were vital as Brentford defeated Swansea in the play-off final. Follow Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE Arsenal, meanwhile, enter the new campaign with many of...
Soccerchatsports.com

Preview: Sporting KC II vs Indy Eleven

Sporting KC II will host the Indy Eleven on Sunday for the second time this season. On a five-game losing streak, SKC II is looking for a rare positive result at home. After some promising signs last year, where they went 5-10-1 and pushed some other good teams with a tough schedule, Paulo Nagamura and SKC II have severely disappointed in 2021 with one home win and an overall record of 3-12-5. They have occupied that last place spot in the Central Division for quite some time now and currently trail Memphis 901 FC by seven points for second-worst.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Tom's Guide

Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream serves up the Premier League's first derby of the 2021/2022 season — and it's a big one. These two sides have a rivalry that dates back to the 15th century War of the Roses — although that was played out on the battlefield rather than the soccer pitch. But honestly, it's not much less aggressive 500 years on.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United at D.C. United: Match Thread and How to Watch

A third game within a six day span sees the Five Stripes on the road in Washington tonight as they take on D.C. United. Rob Valentino gets one more much under his belt before Gonzalo Pineda officially takes the helm next week. Can he end his interim reign on four straight wins?
NFLPride Of Detroit

How to watch Lions vs. Bills: Kickoff time, TV channel, online streaming, announcers, more

The Detroit Lions kick off their 2021 preseason schedule on Friday night with an exhibition bout against the Buffalo Bills. It’s an annual tradition to play the Bills (mostly due to their proximity). Going back to 2002, the Bills have been on Detroit’s preseason schedule every season but one (2018). It’s not quite Great Lakes Classic preseason rivalry with the Cleveland Browns—with this gorgeous trophy on the line—but it’s pretty close.
NFLchatsports.com

Falcons at Dolphins 2021 Preseason Week 2: How to watch online, game time, and TV schedule

We are up to the second week of the 2021 preseason, with the Miami Dolphins hosting the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night. This is still the preseason, so both teams will likely use their starters early in the night, but have them give way to the depth and roster bubble players as the game moves along. Neither team’s coach would give specifics on how much their starters would play on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy