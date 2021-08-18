Cancel
Training Camp Report: WR DeAndre Hopkins Returns as Cardinals Prepare for Visiting Chiefs

By Alex Weiner
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 5 days ago

The Cardinals held their final practice Wednesday ahead of taking on the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs Friday night in Glendale.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was back in uniform for the first time this week during the portion of practice open to the media. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Hopkins is easing back in and feeling better. Kingsbury did not mention what held Hopkins out, only that it was "something minor."

Kingsbury does not think Hopkins will play Friday.

The plan for Kansas City

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was very open with the media as to what his team's plan is for Friday. He said his starters will play about a half.

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Kingsbury was much less clear.

"We're going to do what we think is best for us and they'll do what they think is best for them," Kingsbury said. "But that won't change our plan."

Kingsbury was then asked what is best for the Cardinals and he left it at, "You'll have to tune in."

Quarterback Kyler Murray said Tuesday that he's sure he will play at least a little bit. Running back Chase Edmonds mentioned Wednesday that the team has not been told how much they'll play this week.

Taunting rules

The NFL is tightening its stance on taunting this season. On Sunday, Colts running back Benny LeMay carried the ball for 14 yards while dragging multiple Panthers defenders. He was understandably pumped up after the big run and the official believed he crossed the newly drawn line and threw the flag.

Kingsbury said that officials have shown the Cardinals what is and what is not a penalty under the new taunting rules.

"I think it's going to take some time for everybody to get used to it, get a feel for what's acceptable, what's not," Kingsbury said. "They'll probably call it pretty tight in preseason and hopefully during the season they back off a little bit because it's a hard game. You should be able to celebrate when you make a play."

Roster Cuts

Kingsbury disclosed that the Cardinals still have a lot of decisions to make regarding the 53-man roster and that the back end of many position groups are still up for grabs.

"Friday night will be a great test for guys to get a bunch of playing time and we'll see what they do with it," he said.

He also mentioned that international player Bernhard Seikovits from Austria will serve a purpose on the team, but did not specify in what role although it will likely be on the practice squad. International players are exempt, so the Cardinals will be able to have 17 of their practice squad.

Kingsbury said roster decisions are ultimately general manager Steve Keim's decision, but that he welcomes input from coaches and the communication is strong.

