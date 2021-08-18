The Brewery District Announces Equinox Music Festival
With the return of live music, The Brewery District is looking to pick up where it left off just before the pandemic altered all of our lives. On Wednesday, the district announced the inaugural Equinox music festival, a celebration of Milwaukee music and culture planned for Saturday, September 25. The event will encompass the venues of The Brewery District, including Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, No Studios, and Bottle House 42.shepherdexpress.com
Comments / 0