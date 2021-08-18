Cancel
US solar group alleges Chinese manufacturers improperly avoid tariffs

By Michael Copley
spglobal.com
 5 days ago

A group of US solar manufacturers has alleged that Chinese competitors have shifted production to Southeast Asia in recent years as a way of "unlawfully circumventing" American import tariffs. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention, which has not...

