US solar group alleges Chinese manufacturers improperly avoid tariffs

CLEVELAND, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for polystyrene resin in the US is forecast to see modest annual increases in volume terms through 2025, according to Polystyrene: United States , a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers will benefit from growth in the manufacture of products that utilize polystyrene such as building products, appliances, electrical equipment, and furniture. Product introductions - such as more environmentally friendly polystyrene resins - will also spur gains. Continued developments in polystyrene recycling and expanding use of recycled content will improve polystyrene's environmental profile and support the resin's use. However, limited existing infrastructure for such recycling will prevent faster growth in the recycling of polystyrene foam. Further demand gains will be limited by competition from more environmentally friendly resins, such as polylactic acid (PLA), and from other resins and materials such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and paper and paperboard. Finally, state and municipal bans, and voluntary corporate bans on single-use polystyrene foam in products such as disposable drinking cups and food takeout containers will also limit gains.