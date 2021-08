An old scam is back with a new twist. In the past, phone scammers have claimed to be from the U.S. Marshals office or the Internal Revenue Service with a warrant that can only be resolved by paying money over the phone. Now, the Northeastern Judicial Circuit, which covers Hall and Dawson counties, has heard several reports from residents about scam callers pretending to have warrants signed by Chief Judge Kathlene Gosselin.