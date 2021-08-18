Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Researchers Studying Daddy Longlegs' Genes Created A 'Daddy Shortlegs'

By Bill Chappell
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To get an idea of why scientists would want to study daddy longlegs, try playing a game of "One of these things is not like the others" the next time you see one. "If you watch a daddy longlegs move, it will effectively walk on just three pairs of its legs," said Guilherme Gainett, a graduate student at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. The remaining pair of legs, he adds, wave around in the air, probing the arachnid's surroundings.

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trick Daddy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daddy Longlegs#Fatherhood#Genes#Spiders#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
WildlifeRolla Daily News

Scientists discover more than 30 viruses frozen in ice, most never seen before

A group of scientists discovered ancient viruses frozen in two ice samples taken from the Tibetan Plateau in China, and most of them are unlike anything ever seen before. The findings, published Wednesday in the journal Microbiome, came from ice cores taken in 2015 that scientists said began to freeze at least 14,400 years ago.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Freaky Fanged Frog Discovered in the Philippines

Researchers at the University of Kansas have described a new species of fanged frog discovered in the Philippines that’s nearly indistinguishable from a species on a neighboring island except for its unique mating call and key differences in its genome. The KU-led team has just published its findings in the...
WildlifePhys.org

Researchers spot a 'golden' bear while studying endangered spectacled bears in Peru

The number of spectacled bears in Peru might be larger than suspected, a new study in Ursus suggests. A team of researchers from Gothenburg University, Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) and Stony Brook University studied the population of the endangered species in Northern Peru. By identifying individuals through facial patterns, they were able to estimate the population density in the area and identify an unknown hotspot. Intriguingly, the researchers also observed the first "golden" bear.
Animalsscitechdaily.com

Insects Beware! This New Carnivorous Plant Wants To Eat You

First new carnivorous plant identified by botanists in 20 years. The delicate stalk and pretty white flowers of Triantha occidentalis may seem like the perfect place to perch if you’re an insect, but get trapped in its sticky hairs and it will suck the nutrients from your dead corpse. That’s...
AnimalsPosted by
Indy100

Anxious humans are stressing their cats out, according to study

Cats are consistently misconstrued as apathetic house pets who are otherwise indifferent towards their humans, but research indicates they’re actually anything but. Studies have found that felines do feel affection towards their humans, as they see their “owners” as parents or caregivers, and that in reality, they’re extremely empathetic. Recent...
Animalsscitechdaily.com

“Schneider’s Marmoset” – New Monkey Species Discovered in Brazilian Amazon

“Schneider’s marmoset” is found in the highly threatened, but little-studied forests of Mato Grosso State. team of scientists has discovered a new marmoset species in the Brazilian Amazon. Schneider’s marmoset (Mico schneideri), described in the latest issue of the journal Scientific Reports, is named after professor Horacio Schneider, a pioneer and major contributor to the research of diversity and evolution of monkeys.
AnimalsNewswise

To Understand Future Habitat Needs for Chimpanzees, Look to the Past

Newswise — A new study provides insight into where chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) avoided climate instability during glacial and interglacial periods in Africa over the past 120,000 years. Using bioclimatic variables and other data, the study identified previously unknown swaths of habitat, rich in figs and palms, where chimps rode out the changes seen since the Last Interglacial period.
WildlifeNewsweek

Can Dinosaurs Be Brought Back to Life Via Cloning? Experts Explain

Earlier this year, researchers discovered what was reported to be the oldest ancient DNA on record—belonging to mammoths. The finding was documented in a study published in the journal Nature in February. The genomic mammoth DNA samples, in excess of a million years old, were found in teeth from the huge now-extinct animals that had been stored in permafrost in eastern Siberia.
Wildlifeb105.com

Scientists Created ‘Daddy Short Legs’ – Here’s What’s Snappenin’

Scientists in the US have created a “daddy short legs” spider, adjusting the genetics of the common, house-dwelling daddy long legs to understand more about their makeup. Researchers at the University of Madison-Wisconsin published their findings in the latest issue of Proceedings of the Royal Society B. journal, hoping the results will allow for future development of more sophisticated tools for functional genetics.
WildlifeWJCL

'Fascinating creatures': Study finds that infant bats babble just like human babies

Related video above: Jawbone of 100,000-year-old giant vampire bat unearthed. Baby bats babble just like human infants when learning to communicate, a new study has found. Scientists from the Museum of Natural History in Berlin eavesdropped on 20 baby bats — called pups — and found that, just like humans, they practice making noises before learning how to talk to others.
WildlifePhys.org

Speedy evolution: Sustained fast rates of evolution explain how tetrapods evolved from fish

One of the biggest questions in evolution is when and how major groups of animals first evolved. The rise of tetrapods (all limbed vertebrates) from their fish relatives marks one of the most important evolutionary events in the history of life. This "fish-to-tetrapod" transition took place somewhere between the Middle and Late Devonian (~400-360 million years ago) and represents the onset of a major environmental shift, when vertebrates first walked onto land. Yet, some of the most fundamental questions regarding the dynamics of this transition have remained unresolved for decades.
SciencePhys.org

An inexpensive resource for the protein-research community

Labs can easily make their own protein ladders—molecular rulers for estimating the sizes of proteins—for less than a penny per experiment using the newly developed, license-free "Penn State Protein Ladder system." A research team of undergraduate students led by Song Tan, Verne M. Willaman Professor of Molecular Biology at Penn State, developed the ladders to be easily used in two of the most common experiments in protein research, gel electrophoresis and Western blots—which researchers use to separate or detect proteins based on their size.
PhotographyPopular Science

Your Flickr photos could help scientists keep tabs on wildlife

Have you ever had an animal or even a plant photobomb pictures that you then shared publicly onto social media? Even if you didn’t mean to, you may be helping conservation scientists find out more about where the wild things are. As ecosystems rapidly change, scientists are scrambling to understand how different plants and animals are responding, and whether they’re staying put, or popping up elsewhere.
WildlifeGood News Network

Fossilized Egg from Prehistoric Giant Turtle Reveals Baby Inside

Finding fossilized dinosaur eggs is not unheard of, but finding the fossilized remains of an embryo within the egg is rare indeed. Fortunately for a pair of paleontologists working in one of Earth’s great honeypot regions for dinosaur bones—North China—a local farmer had a few gems lying around to check over and inspect.
AnimalsPosted by
Massive Science

Choosing which anemone species to call home has dramatic consequences for young clownfish

Among the coral reefs of Kimbe Bay off the coast of Papua New Guinea lives a population of clownfish. These charismatic orange fish display brilliant white stripes and make their homes among the stinging tentacles of sea anemones. In these waters, clownfish are hosted by two different species of sea anemone, the giant carpet anemone and the magnificent sea anemone. A study recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences showed that, instead of being an innocuous choice, the anemone home a clownfish selects can shape the rest of its life, and even its very body.
WildlifeFreethink

Scientists are vacuuming DNA from the air to study biodiversity

DNA is everywhere. Scientists have been using environmental DNA (eDNA) for more than 10 years to measure biodiversity and discover new species, often filtering it from water or soil. Two separate research groups have recently proven that the atmosphere contains measurable quantities of DNA, too. And, by vacuuming it out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy