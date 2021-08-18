Explore A Restored Farmstead, Railroad Depot, And Telephone Office At This Museum In Kansas

You may have seen pictures depicting life in Kansas decades ago, but what if you could step foot into the past and see it for yourself? The Inman Museum, located in the small town of Inman, will give you a glimpse into life in this area years ago. However, the Inman Museum isn’t your typical museum in Kansas. Not only are there numerous exhibits to enjoy, but you can tour many restored buildings such as a farmstead, railroad depot, and the former Mutual Telephone Company office.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

You will want to give yourself plenty of time to explore this museum in Kansas. If not, you will not have sufficient time to truly enjoy all that this hidden gem in Kansas has to offer. In fact, make this a day trip destination and you won’t regret it.

The main building is home to multiple exhibits, collections, and dioramas to teach you more about life in Inman throughout the decades.

One of the largest displays in this museum features several recreated buildings from the late 1800s. These buildings include both businesses, social, and religious structures.

There is also a selection of clothing and other unique artifacts from various time periods for you to admire.

One of the highlights of the Inman Museum in Kansas is the 1875 Wilke Homestead and Farm. Tour this restored property and imagine living on the farm in the 1800s. Do you think you would enjoy it?

The Rock Island Train Depot is another fascinating restored building for you to explore. As you tour the depot, you’ll see all types of Rock Island paraphernalia.

Make sure you take a look at the 1957 Rock Island Caboose that is fully restored and located at this hidden gem in Kansas.

The former Mutual Telephone Company office is a must-see attraction at this museum in Kansas. This is the only remaining false front building in Inman. Inside, you will find all types of unique artifacts related to the telephone company.

To learn more about the Inman Museum and its hours, exhibits, etc., click here and make sure to follow this museum on Facebook.

This museum was nominated by OnlyInYourState.com readers. Do you have a favorite place that you love to visit in the Sunflower State? If so, we’d love to hear all about it! Nominate it here and let us know what makes it so great!