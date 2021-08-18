Explore A Restored Farmstead, Railroad Depot, And Telephone Office At This Museum In Kansas
By Courtnie Erickson
Posted by
Only In Kansas
5 days ago
You may have seen pictures depicting life in Kansas decades ago, but what if you could step foot into the past and see it for yourself? The Inman Museum, located in the small town of Inman, will give you a glimpse into life in this area years ago. However, the Inman Museum isn’t your typical museum in Kansas. Not only are there numerous exhibits to enjoy, but you can tour many restored buildings such as a farmstead, railroad depot, and the former Mutual Telephone Company office.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
To learn more about the Inman Museum and its hours, exhibits, etc., click here and make sure to follow this museum on Facebook.
This museum was nominated by OnlyInYourState.com readers. Do you have a favorite place that you love to visit in the Sunflower State? If so, we’d love to hear all about it! Nominate it here and let us know what makes it so great!
