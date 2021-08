In our ever-shifting TV landscape, audiences are becoming more and more accustomed to long gaps between seasons. COVID obviously hasn’t helped matters, but even before the world generally turned upside down, it was standard operating procedure for shows from a certain stature of auteur — think Noah Hawley on Fargo or Donald Glover on Atlanta or Larry David on Curb Your Enthusiasm — to adopt an “It’ll be back when it’s back” airing pattern. Because Curb once went six years between seasons and Atlanta will be nearing four by the time it returns, it doesn’t seem like such a big deal...