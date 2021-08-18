Kabul could be the first victim of the post-oil world order – 18/08/2021 – world
When Joe Biden said last Monday that it was a mistake to “fight indefinitely in a conflict which is not in the national interest of the United States,” he did more than provide a twisted excuse for the withdrawal that let millions of Afghans turn around. in the hands of the Taliban savages. Between the lines, what Biden said is that “the national interest of the United States” no longer resides in the Arab world.ksusentinel.com
