The 20 best gifts for college students they'll actually need

You're probably here right now because you're having a biiiit of trouble figuring out what to get your godparent for their birthday, the holidays, or just because. I feel ya! You want to get them something personal and sentimental, something that says you're grateful that they accepted the title to be your parent, friend, and mentor all in one. This gift is an important one! And because of the significance, I made a list of some really thoughtful gift ideas for godparents that they just might happy-cry over. (We all know that's the goal when getting something for someone, let's be real.)