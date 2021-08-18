Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

The 20 best gifts for college students they'll actually need

By Award Winners
reviewed.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Shopping for college students can sometimes prove to be incredibly difficult, even with so many options out there. I mean, you were that age too at some point, so it should be easy, right? But alas, they’re interested in trends that haven't reached the rest of the world yet, which makes picking out a gift they'll really love pretty tricky.

www.reviewed.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Best Gifts#Robot#Laptop#Reviewed#Toshiba#The Fitbit Charge 4#Target#Music#Apple#Sony#Bluetooth#The Anker Soundcore 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Educationvaldostaceo.com

Kelley Blue Book Names Best Cars for Teens, College Students for Back-to-School 2021

As the 2021–2022 school year launches nationwide in a much different fashion than last year's at-home pandemic-induced virtual learning, student drivers once again will need the right vehicle to get them to and from school and activities. Whether parents are shopping for their newly minted teen driver or getting ready to send their student off to college, the experts at Kelley Blue Book recently created helpful lists of their top recommendations for new and used vehicles with the Best Cars for Teens and the Best Cars for College Students.
Relationshipsreviewed.com

25 best gifts for the best man

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Gifts at weddings are customary—and not just for the bride and groom. The bridesmaids, maid of honor, groomsmen, and best man all get trinkets, too. Today, we're here to talk about the latter. Shopping for your best man isn't an easy task though—you might not know where to start. No need to stress, we’re here to help walk you through the process.
Musicdeseret.com

Have a kid headed to college? Here’s the tech they’ll need

Certain weekends in the month of August can see a flurry of boxing, unboxing and getting settled into student apartments for many college kids. Since I have twins that age, I have done my fair share helping them get settled in tiny spaces. Parents just need to figure out what students really need and what may not be a necessity, but can help small dorm rooms be more comfortable and convenient.
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

The Best Gifts on Amazon, Starting at $5

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Let’s face it: Finding the perfect gift for the discerning home cook can be a daunting task. Chances are, they most likely already own a massive collection of bakeware, cooking supplies, and kitchen organization tools (and have opinions on what brands they love the most). If you’re on the hunt for a thoughtful yet practical gift for an upcoming birthday, holiday, or even a special hostess gift, Amazon can be a seriously great resource. In terms of availability, variety, and ultimate convenience (hello, next-day delivery!), Amazon is a literal treasure trove when it comes to finding the perfect gift for the home cook.
LifestylePosted by
POPSUGAR

14 Cool Birthday Gifts For Women in Their 20s That They'll Actually Appreciate

Whether you're shopping for your best friend, your sister, or even your girlfriend, getting the perfect gift for the 20-year-old woman in your life can be tricky. There are so many options out there, from getting them something useful and innovative to treating them to something gorgeous and stylish. Either way, we want to give our loved ones something that they will actually use and appreciate. We rounded up the coolest gifts you can get the 20-something in your life, whether they love makeup, home decor, or constantly on the go.
Educationreviewed.com

13 things to help you stay connected to kids going to college

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If your child is heading off to college for the first time, you’re undoubtedly going to miss them—after all, it’s probably the first time they’ll be living away from you! Phone calls, texts, and Facetime are all great ways to keep in touch with your college-bound baby, but thanks to modern technology, there are a number of other ways you can stay connected, as well.
ShoppingThrillist

30 Gifts Your Host Will Actually Be Excited To Receive

Candle or boring bottle of vino? Yeah, no thanks. So you’re heading to a friend or family member’s house for dinner. Or maybe a barbecue, birthday party, or much anticipated post-vax reunion. Once you’ve tackled the whole “what to wear after a year-and-change spent in pajamas” thing, may we suggest diverting your attention to what to give your host? You know you can’t show up empty-handed, but a bottle of wine just isn’t going to cut it for that epic cookout. That’s why we scoured the internet high and low for fun, unique gifts to thank the kind folks feeding your stomachs and your Zoom-less souls.
Animalseverythinghorseuk.co.uk

Best gifts for horse lovers

If you have someone special in your life that enjoys horses, this guide can give you some direction on the type of gift you want to give them on their birthday or a holiday. Horse lovers typically enjoy any type of gift that is related to their love of this type of animal. As you begin shopping around, there are a few top gifts for horse lovers to consider that your loved one will be sure to enjoy.
RelationshipsCosmopolitan

15 Gift Ideas That'll Get Godparents All Emotional

You're probably here right now because you're having a biiiit of trouble figuring out what to get your godparent for their birthday, the holidays, or just because. I feel ya! You want to get them something personal and sentimental, something that says you're grateful that they accepted the title to be your parent, friend, and mentor all in one. This gift is an important one! And because of the significance, I made a list of some really thoughtful gift ideas for godparents that they just might happy-cry over. (We all know that's the goal when getting something for someone, let's be real.)
Kidsreviewed.com

Dining out with kids? 42 toys to keep them occupied—and quiet

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Every parent’s been there: You’re so excited for the big family night out at the pizza place when one of the kids gets bored, picks a fight with a sibling, and veers straight toward Tantrum City. Your nice, quiet dinner and relaxation are quickly thrown out the window.
Sciencereviewed.com

Which of these popular kits makes science the most fun?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. STEM and STEAM are the major educational buzzwords of the moment. Standing for “science, technology, engineering, arts, and math,” STEM and STEAM are integrated learning philosophies that expose kids to big picture concepts that emphasize creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Boyfriend Dungeon: Best Gifts To Give Your Favorites | Gift Guide

Boyfriend Dungeon is a dungeon-crawler where you build up relationships with your weapons. Weapons aren’t just weapons — they’re people you date outside of dungeons, and to build up your relationship faster, you’ll want to give gifts. Everyone has different tastes when it comes to gifts, so selecting the best possible gifts will give you a better boost to your relationship. Just so you don’t give your favorite characters their most disliked gifts, we’ve put together a list of everyone’s preferences. Each character can reject, like, or love a gift — and there are breakdown for each character, listing what they love (or like, or dislike) most.
Electronicsreviewed.com

The 45 best and coolest tech gifts of 2021

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. I don't know about you, but I've never gotten a tech gift I wasn't excited about—it's true. Tearing through the wrapping paper and getting a new pair of headphones or an out-of-the-box gadget is almost always fun, even if it isn't something I thought I wanted.
ShoppingNBC News

30 dorm room essentials for 2021: A shopping guide by seniors

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Moving into a dorm...
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
Interior DesignKTEN.com

8 Tiny Bedroom Ideas to Make Your Room Feel Massive

Originally Posted On: 8 Tiny Bedroom Ideas to Make Your Room Feel Massive – Liist Studio (liistudio.com) Having a limited or smaller amount of space in your bedroom doesn’t mean you have to suffer or feel confined. There are plenty of ways in which your bedroom can open up to feel gigantic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy