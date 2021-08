A coaching carousel in college women’s hockey has put U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Natalie Darwitz back at the University of Minnesota. Darwitz, who coached Hamline University to the NCAA Division III Frozen Four twice during her six years at the school, has rejoined the Gophers as an assistant coach. She helped Minnesota win back-to-back national championships in 2004 and 2005 and is third on the program’s career scoring list. The three time Olympic medalist and three-time world championships gold medalist also served as an assistant coach at Minnesota in the 2008-09 and 2010-11 seasons.