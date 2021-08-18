Anna Kendrick: “Pitch Perfect 3” doesn’t need sexy looks!
Strong statement from Anna Kendrick (32)! Fans can look forward to the fact that the third part of the popular music film series “Pitch Perfect” will hit the cinemas on December 21st. Leading actress Anna particularly appreciates the very different, imperfect and lovable characters in the hit movie and above all doesn’t want one thing: A sexualization of women! Now the actress tells how she resisted it during filming.codelist.biz
Comments / 0