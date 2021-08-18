Marriage is a less-desirable goal for many these days

It is Sunday, and I’m in Lenox, Mass. at a place called Tanglewood. I’m here with 4,000 other people who have gathered together to hear the Boston Pops Orchestra. Some of these oldsters have bought themselves a cushioned seat in The Serge Koussevitzky Music Shed. Others have come with their own folding chairs, tables, baskets and blankets as they spread out on the Great Lawn. And almost everyone on the Lawn has some kind uncorked, barrel-aged beverage to get them through Beethoven and Shumann.