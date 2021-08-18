Cancel
Environment

The future of the Kalahari | National Geographic

By Arjun Sethi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd climate change is inexorable. Over the past half century, temperatures in parts of southern Africa have risen twice as fast as the global average. (…) It is difficult to predict how the rise in temperature will affect the amount of precipitation. But in this part of the continent, the summer rainy season is likely to start later and be shorter. Rain showers, if they come at all, could be more violent and bring larger water masses within shorter periods of time, which could lead to flooding. There could be longer dry periods between rainstorms.

