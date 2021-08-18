Downtown strategies team visits Jacksonville

A nice crowd was on hand during the 3rd Friday on the Square in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Retail Strategies, a company based in Birmingham, met with Jacksonville city leaders and a group of citizens last week and conducted a walk around the Jacksonville Square. The visit continues the company’s effort to assist the city in planning and meeting goals for economic development.

“The Downtown Strategies team that came looked at the revitalization of our downtown,” said city administrator Albertha Grant. “Their focus is on the public square overlay district, which is bound by College Street to the north, Spring Avenue to the west, Church Avenue to the east, and Coffee Street to the south,” Grant said.

The team’s visit followed an online Zoom meeting. Jacksonville city planner Mark Stephens and other city staff members responded to the team’s request for information about the businesses located in the overlay district. Last week, during the walk around the square, they talked with several business owners. Afterward, the team and the committee led a workshop with about 40 business and property owners, along with interested citizens.

“We spent about an hour and a half talking, and they fielded questions,” Grant said. “About 168 people responded to the survey on the first day. Retail Strategies company will take the information we have given them, and all the research they have done, and come back to us with a five-year plan.”

Take a survey

In July, the Retail Strategies company sent another team to Jacksonville to study the entirety of economic development outside the square.

According to Stephens, both teams’ analysis will identify merchandise companies and possibly service-oriented companies, to tell city leaders what is missing.

“For instance, if a person wants certain clothing, shoes, blue jeans, dress shirts or a sports coat, they must leave town to get those items,” Stephens said. “The company did an inventory of our vacant spaces and properties.

“With the company’s first visit in July, regarding the Retail Strategies team, it is going out and contacting national retailers to see if they are interested in the Jacksonville market. The Downtown Strategies team is working to attract small businesses to fill the vacancies and make the downtown area more vibrant.”

The cost for the recent contract with Downtown Strategies team is $25,000, and the cost for the previous Retail Strategies team is $40,000 for the first year, with options to renew.

“The retail study takes more time,” Grant said. “At one point, over the next six to eight months, the mayor and council will look at the contract and see if they want to extend that.”