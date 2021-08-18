New York Rangers projected to be NHL’s second richest team by 2025

Let’s preface this article with the Rangers should only consider Joe Thornton as an 11th hour acquisition if they make minor or no further moves. At this moment, the Blueshirts have a projected $8.8 million in cap space with 24 contracts on the books. Anthony Bitetto is expected to play with the Wolf Pack, so that number is around $9.5 million. If you leave some cushion for performance bonuses, the Rangers still have over $7 million in space to improve the team.