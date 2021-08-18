Winona extends 60 Main talks, seeks rail land

Negotiations over developing the 60 Main property — the city-owned parking lot behind the Winona 7 cinema in downtown Winona — will stretch further, as the Winona Port Authority approved extending the timeline for creating a contract between the city and developers to June 30, 2022. The city has been seeking to develop the site since 2017. Last week, city staff also said they are negotiating with the Union Pacific Railroad in an attempt to gain control of some of the unused railroad lines adjacent to the property and add to the developable area.