Cloverport, KY

Cloverport City Council-Special Called Meeting

 4 days ago

8/18/2021—The Cloverport City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance setting tax rates for the 2021 Fiscal Year at a Special Called Meeting Wednesday morning. The real property tax rate is 38.8 cents per $100 assessed valuation, and the personal property tax rate is 36.2 cents. This is a reduction from the rates last year, but city revenues will increase because of higher property assessments. The second reading of the ordinance will be held at a Special Called Meeting Friday, August 20 at 11:00am.

