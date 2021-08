PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today traveled to Gila Bend to tour flood damage from the historic storms that devastated the rural community. “My prayers go out to all the Arizonans in Gila Bend, Flagstaff and all other areas of our state being impacted by flash flooding and heavy rain,” said Governor Ducey. “We knew early on that there would be challenges that come from this monsoon season, but as I look around me, it’s tough to comprehend just how devastating it’s been. I want all the residents of Gila Bend to know that we are with you, and we are going to overcome this. We will do everything we can to protect you and help you recover.”