Giroud discusses the ‘honour’ and ‘privilege’ of playing for his ‘favourite club’ Milan

Three clubs are interested in signing AC Milan defender Andrea Conti, who is reportedly not considered a part of the club’s plans. This morning’s edition of il Corriere dello Sport (via MilanLive) confirms that Sampdoria and Genoa are the two teams most interested in signing Conti, meaning there could be a Derby della Lanterna on the market between the two Genovese clubs. Sampdoria appears the most likely as a destination, also because Roberto D’Aversa is pushing for his purchase having signed him on loan last season when he was at Parma.