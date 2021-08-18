Cancel
UEFA

Giroud discusses the ‘honour’ and ‘privilege’ of playing for his ‘favourite club’ Milan

By Oliver Fisher
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivier Giroud has expressed pride at being able to finally realise his dream and play for AC Milan, insisting he feels ‘lucky’. Giroud netted three goals in the preseason campaign including a brace against Panathinaikos in Saturday’s final warm-up game, meaning he is pretty much the man of the moment heading into the new campaign, which begins on Monday night with an away trip to Sampdoria.

Olivier Giroud
