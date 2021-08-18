Giroud discusses the ‘honour’ and ‘privilege’ of playing for his ‘favourite club’ Milan
Olivier Giroud has expressed pride at being able to finally realise his dream and play for AC Milan, insisting he feels ‘lucky’. Giroud netted three goals in the preseason campaign including a brace against Panathinaikos in Saturday’s final warm-up game, meaning he is pretty much the man of the moment heading into the new campaign, which begins on Monday night with an away trip to Sampdoria.www.yardbarker.com
