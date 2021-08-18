10 soothing products for a happy scalp
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Skincare, whether for face or body, gets all the press. But unless you suffer from a medical condition, you may not give a second thought to your scalp, or the skin on the top of your head. But maybe you should: Developing a dry, itchy scalp in response to a change in products or even the weather is incredibly common. And scalp ailments crop up more often than you think. One survey in the U.S. found that about 50 million people suffer from dandruff each year.www.reviewed.com
Comments / 0