Stephen J. Grott, 78, of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Stephen was born Dec. 10, 1942, in Indianapolis, Indiana, and was adopted by Paul and Dorothy Grott. He grew up farming and loved it to the end. He was a member of the Operating Engineers, Local 150 where he operated heavy equipment, especially the cranes. Steve was very proud that he had the #1 crane operating license in Chicago. He loved to go to work!