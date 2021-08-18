FC Zurich 1-2 AC Milan Women: Key moments, top performers and stats

Mauro Tassotti is confident Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic can play together at AC Milan. The former Milan defender and coach believes the pair can succeed together. “I think it's a game system that can have good potential. The first requirement is to let Ibra and Giroud play together. They are two important players and keeping one out is not easy. Of course, Milan will often play three times a week, they are no longer very young and there will also be a need to alternate them, but this is the time to experiment," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.