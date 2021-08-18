FC Zurich 1-2 AC Milan Women: Key moments, top performers and stats
The AC Milan Women beat FC Zürich to win their first-ever Champions League match in the semi-finals of their qualification round and will face Hoffenheim on Friday. Milan started the match brightly, as they had their first chance of the match at the 24th second. Thomas sprinted down the right and crossed it to Vero who then shot it down the middle, but Zürich’s goalkeeper, Livia Peng, denied the goal-scoring opportunity.www.yardbarker.com
