Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Football during COVID

By Advertise
South Reporter
 5 days ago

Imagine you are a football coach. You have a quarterback, both accurate and resourceful. He gets the job done. He’s a winner. You have a wide receiver who runs a 4.3 40-yard dash and can catch everything thrown anywhere near him. But, despite defeat after defeat, you steadfastly refuse to play either.

www.southreporter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Football Team#Statistics#American Football#Covid#Icu#Emory University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Named The No. 1 College Town In America

What’s the best college town in the United States?. Anyone who’s been to a college campus likely has their own opinion on the subject. ESPN revealed its pick earlier this week. While there are certainly several worthy candidates, it’s tough to argue with the Worldwide Leader’s selection. ESPN has named...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 1 School Viewed As “Sleeper”

The recruitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning continues to heat up, but it’s anyone’s guess to where the elite prospect will play college football. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning is the No. 1 quarterback in the country for the 2023 class. 247Sports’ Composite Rankings have Arch Manning as the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation.
College Sportssportswar.com

Drop BC, Syracuse, Wake and Duke

Then add WVU and set up an ironclad scheduling alliance or pseudo conference with the P12. Give Notre Dame whatever it wants so that the ACC can classify it as a member in football. Forget about academics and basketball. We need to accept reality now rather than later.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
College SportsDaily Herald

Time for BYU Football '20 Questions' during fall camp

BYU football fall camp is an opportunity to get to know the team in a different way than what happens during the regular season. The next few weeks will be filled with player profiles, position battle analysis and lots and lots of quotes. At the Daily Herald, we like to...
Tuscaloosa, ALwbrc.com

Safety measures in place during hot football practices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Football practice started a week ago here in Tuscaloosa. The director of athletics for Tuscaloosa City Schools believes they can get football teams ready to play and avoid heat-related illnesses along the way. Hot weather and starting Fall football practice are a package deal in Alabama,...
Dublin, PANorristown Times Herald

FOOTBALL: Area teams feel confident during first day in pads

Area teams put pads on for the first time this summer on the first day of the heat acclimatization period Monday. Upper Dublin, Wissahickon and Plymouth Whitemarsh are coming off different seasons in 2020 but each team likes where it’s at heading into their 2021 campaigns. The Cardinals, who won...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

College football player dies following collapse during conditioning exercise

Tragic news came out of Virginia on Monday. According to HBCU Gameday, Virginia Union University announced that 19-year-old Quandarius Wilburn passed away after he collapsed during a conditioning exercise on Sunday. “The Virginia Union University family is heartbroken about the passing of a freshman student and football player on Sunday,...
Clemson, SCTimes and Democrat

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Spiller to be honored during game with SCSU

CLEMSON — Clemson and the National Football Foundation announced Wednesday that former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller will be honored for his College Football Hall of Fame selection in an in-stadium presentation at halftime of Clemson’s home opener against South Carolina State on Sept. 11. During the ceremony, the National...

Comments / 0

Community Policy