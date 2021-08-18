COVID cases following familiar course

On Oct. 22, 2020, the state of Pennsylvania recorded 2,063 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. At the time, it was the most the state had experienced in a single day — seven months into a shutdown and mask-wearing mandate intended to keep the virus from overwhelming hospitals, health care workers and ambulance services which would lead to unnecessary deaths. At least, more unnecessary deaths than those caused by the lack of respect half of the country gave and still gives the disease.