Pokémon Legends: Arceus Receives New Gameplay Trailer; Hisui Region, Exploration, New Battle Mechanics, and More

Retrovibe and developer Small Bros. released a brand new gameplay trailer today for their upcoming 2n Metrovania title, B.I.O.T.A. We haven't heard much on this one since we last chatted about it, as the game gives us some major throwback vibes to the original Game Boy, but we've been looking forward to seeing something new! In case you're not familiar with the game, you'll take control of a commando unit sent to investigate a mining colony that stopped communicating with the powers that be. You'll have to head in and attempt to survive ten completely different environments filled with mutant monsters and deadly traps, all while trying to uncover the truth of what happened. Enjoy the trailer as the game is set to be released sometime this year on PC for Steam and GOG.