Pokémon Legends: Arceus Receives New Gameplay Trailer; Hisui Region, Exploration, New Battle Mechanics, and More
During today’s Pokemon Presents, the highly anticipated Pokémon Legends: Arceus received a lengthy trailer, finally showcasing fans more of what to expect from the title’s release. Alongside briefly highlighting the world and its various environments, flight and water navigation were deliberately honed in on, with mounting also included. The region of this game, essentially old Sinnoh, is called Hisui.noisypixel.net
