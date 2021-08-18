Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Women's baseball museum in Illinois causing tension

By The Associated Press
foxillinois.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Some residents are crying foul over a proposed museum for women’s baseball in an Illinois city that had one of the sport’s most successful teams in the 1940s. A zoning board in Rockford postponed a decision Tuesday on a permit for the project at Beyer Park.

foxillinois.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Baseball#Women S Baseball Museum#Ap#Friends Of Beyer Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans but...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.
PoliticsNBC News

Hochul to be sworn in as N.Y.'s first woman governor after Cuomo exits

Kathy Hochul is set to be sworn in as New York's first female governor shortly after the clock strikes midnight Monday night as the state prepares to move on from the ten-year tenure of the scandal-scarred Andrew Cuomo. After Cuomo's resignation becomes official at 11:59 pm ET, Hochul will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy