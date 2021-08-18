Cancel
Meet the only Twitch streamer subscribed to the official Twitch channel

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter almost 2 weeks away from the platform, Brandon ‘Atrioc’ Ewing returned on August 17 to hang out with his community. Just 30 minutes into his stream, he dropped a bit of information regarding his former employer. Formerly a Twitch marketing employee and current partner on the platform, Atrioc can...

Behind Viral VideosComicBook

xQc Explains Why You Shouldn't Chase Your Dreams of Being a Twitch Streamer

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is one of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world, and has been for a while. On the platform, xQc has made millions. However, he doesn't recommend chasing the Twitch dream, especially if you don't have a backup plan. Why? Because chances are you won't make it. In fact, probability suggests you have a next to zero chance of even coming close.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon cosplayer haunts Alola region as chilling Mimikyu

A Pokemon cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing their spine-tingling Mimikyu cosplay. The artist’s stunning take on Sun & Moon favorite will give fans chills. Despite only making its debut in 2016’s Sun & Moon, Mimikyu has quickly risen to become one of the most popular characters in the Pokemon franchise’s 25-year history.
Posted by
Diana

Twitch Streamer Made $16,000 in 7 Hours by Sleeping

Imagine making $16,000 in just 7 hours, without doing something too crazy or inappropriate. What would you do with the money?. Twitch is one of the most popular streaming platforms. More than 15 million users use Twitch every day.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Twitch To Offer More Information To Banned Streamers Amid Social Media Backlash

Throughout August 9th and 10th, 2021, many streamers on Twitter have worked to make the hashtag #TwitchDoBetter trend. The complaints come from both verified, larger streamers and smaller, less experienced streamers, about the protection minorities receive on Twitch or lack thereof, and the unfair ratio of earnings Twitch takes from subscriptions. Streamers have been experiencing hate raids that should have been regulated, harassment from people who simply make new accounts when blocked, and no protection from Twitch against discrimination. The users of the hashtag call into reference a Tweet made by the official Twitter account in 2018, asking users to hold them accountable for providing protection against hate. The general consensus is that the streaming platform has not done enough in the years since, and should listen to the userbase because they asked for the feedback.
Video GamesIGN

Twitch Responds to the #TwitchDoBetter Trending Hashtag

Twitch has responded to the #TwitchDoBetter social media campaign, which is being used to ask the streaming service to better protect its marginalized streamers from "hate-raiding" and other examples of hate speech being made against them on the platform. Twitch recently acknowledged the issues surrounding harassment targeted toward its marginalized...
Technologydexerto.com

IRL Twitch streamer confronts racist passerby for mocking him

Twitch streamer ‘JoeyKaotyk’ was left shocked during his IRL stream, as he encountered a racist passerby, who mocked him for his Asian ethnicity. Joey made sure to catch up with the man and confront them. The dangers of IRL streaming are obvious; you’re broadcasting your every move on the internet,...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Twitch streamers will now get more insight into their suspensions

Twitch's decisions regarding banning and suspending streamers is becoming clearer. The company announced on Twitter that enforcement notifications will now include the name of the stream and the date that the violation occurred. It's not perfect, but this system is another step towards helping streamers understand why their content got...
Video GamesThe Verge

Twitch responds to ‘Twitch Do Better’ movement with improved chat filters

Today, Twitch has issued a statement announcing the steps it’s taking to protect its marginalized streamers. “We’ve seen a lot of conversation about botting, hate raids, and other forms of harassment targeting marginalized creators,” Twitch writes. “You’re asking us to do better, and we know we need to do more to address these issues.”
TV ShowsPosted by
GAMINGbible

Twitch Streamer Amouranth Confirms Somebody Tried To Burn Her House Down

Twitch star Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa has recently revealed that there was a suspected arson attack on her home amongst the other "garden variety" swatting incidents. Originally beginning her career as a costume designer with the Houston Grand Opera and Houston Ballet, Siragusa took her talents into her passion for movies, TV shows and gaming and became a cosplayer and a model. With over four million followers and 19,000 subscribers on Twitch, she's one of the hottest names on the live streaming service and this stratospheric rise to the top hasn't been without its issues. She popularised the hot tub trend where streamers would chat casually with their viewers while sitting in a pool and completing challenges or playing games.
Behind Viral Videosmakeuseof.com

What YouTube Channel Has the Most Subscribers?

YouTube has been around since 2005 and has changed drastically over the years. When it launched, the platform was primarily populated by individual creators who had no expectations of fame. Now, YouTube is also full of brand accounts that promote music, movies, and more. You can subscribe to a YouTube...

